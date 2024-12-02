Massachusetts Guardsman promoted to New York National Guard one-star general

Courtesy Photo | BOSTON --Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, left,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BOSTON --Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, left, administers the oath of office to Brig. Gen. Kenneth P. Wisniewski III, during his promotion to the rank of one-star general, at Faneuil Hall in Boston, December 7, 2024. Wisniewski, a former member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, will serve as an assistant adjutant general assigned to Joint Force Headquarters in Latham, New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton) see less | View Image Page

Boston, Massachusetts — Lakeville resident Kenneth P. Wisniewski III was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the New York Army National Guard on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Faneuil Hall in Boston.



Wisniewski, who enlisted in the Massachusetts Army National Guard at age 17, was promoted by Major General Gary W. Keefe, the adjutant general of Massachusetts, during the ceremony held in the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company Museum on the hall's fourth floor.



His oath was reaffirmed by Major General Raymond Shields, the adjutant general of New York.



Wisniewski will become one of two assistant adjutant generals assigned to the New York Army National Guard.



Keefe praised Wisniewski for his devotion to the Army National Guard over the years.



"He's sacrificed a lot, and the fact that Ken stuck with the Guard and kept plugging away is a testament to his character and his dedication to service," Keefe said



Shield's said Wisniewski will play a role in overseeing New York Army National Guard units which normally report to the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division.



The Troy, New York-based division headquarters is deploying to the Middle East in 2025 to assume command of the 10,000 Army troops stationed in the area.



Two New York Army National Guard brigades of about 4,000 Soldiers are part of the 42nd Infantry Division.



Wisniewski, whose last assignment was as the director of joint staff for the Massachusetts Army National Guard, said he was looking forward to service in the New York National Guard.



"New York has a large, highly respected, and well-trained National Guard, that is involved in operations across the globe. I'm very excited to be joining this top performing executive team as the assistant adjutant general," he said.



The New York Army National Guard is the fourth largest in the country with 11,300 Soldiers. The New York Air National Guard is the largest in the nation, with 5,800 Airmen.



Wisniewski earned his commission through the Massachusetts Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry as he entered his senior year at Bryant University in 1996.



Wisnewski has served as a rifle platoon leader, company executive officer, and infantry company commander, infantry battalion executive officer and infantry battalion commander. In 2002 he commanded A Company of the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry during a mission to secure Fort Dix, New Jersey.



In 2006 he deployed to Iraq with the 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry.



Wisnewski served on full-time duty for three years as the operations officer and team chief of the state Premobilization Training and Assistance Element.



He has also served as the commander of the Massachusetts Army National Guard's 51st Troop Command.



Wisniewski is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, the Advanced Operations and Warfighting Course, the Mountain Warfare School, the Army Airborne School, the Ranger School, and the Army War College.



His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.



In civilian life he is a sales director in the biotechnology industry. Along with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Bryant University, he holds a master's in business administration from Bently University.



He and his wife Holly have four children: Katie, Ava, Kenneth IV, and Emma, who are 20, 19, 17 and 15 years of age, respectively.