Incorporate risk management into your holiday festivities

The holiday season is a time to spend celebrating with family and friends, partaking in traditions, cooking and eating, and maybe even opening a present or a few. Most of us think of the holidays as a joyous time, and we want to keep it that way. Whether staying home or heading out, your plans should include a risk assessment.

Although we all love to eat, cooking-related fires rank the highest on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. Thanksgiving Day alone, estimates 1,610 home cooking fires reported in 2022, reflecting 399% increase over the daily average.

By following these safety tips while cooking, can decrease your risks of injuries or worse death.

1. Never leave cooking food unattended on the stove or in the oven

2. Keep the floor clear of toys, bags, kids or pets

3. Only fry turkey outside and away from your home, never use turkey fryers in an enclosed area and keep them at least 10 feet away from any structure

4. Keep children at least 3 feet from the stove

5. Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button



Another risk to consider as we cook for the holidays is food poisoning. By following the 4 steps to food safety, you can eliminate food poisoning.



1. Clean: Wash your hands and surfaces often when handling food

2. Separate: Don’t cross contaminate food, use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils for uncooked and cooked meats

3. Cook: Always cook food to the correct temperature, check them with a food thermometer

4. Chill: Refrigerate hot or cold leftover food within two hours of being served

Now that we have planned for the food, we also need to consider the vibe. Decorating for the holidays is a long-standing tradition. Unfortunately, decorations can become dangerous when we forget to incorporate risk management.

Before hanging lights, look for frayed or pinched wires as they can cause electrical fires, and never string more than three sets of lights together. Use only extension cords specially designed for outdoor use and approved by an independent testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratory. Lit candles should be kept at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn or consider using battery-operated candles instead. When decorating requires the use of a ladder, remember to use three points of contact and make sure it is on a flat surface.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, there are about 160 Christmas decorating-related injuries each day during the holiday season. When does your holiday season start? How many injuries could we prevent by making a quick risk assessment?

Lastly, the holiday festivities usually mean plenty of driving, which can be dangerous when you factor in weather, stress, and alcohol. If you plan to drink or serve alcohol, establish the designated driver(s) or ride share services available. Shopping for the holidays can be stressful and tiring, don’t drive fatigued. Take time to rest before getting on the road!

“I want everyone to use sound risk management during all their holiday activities.” said William “Bill” Walkowiak, chief of Occupational Safety, Air Force Safety Center. “Enjoy your well-deserved time off with family and friends for the holidays but do it safely and return ready to support the mission.”

For more information on holiday safety: https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Fall-Safety/Thanksgiving-Safety/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:03 Story ID: 487097 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incorporate risk management into your holiday festivities, by MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.