Fort Hunter Liggett donations fill up Veterans Center Food Pantry

The Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) community conducts an annual food drive to support the Veterans Transition Center (VTC) of California located in Marina, California. Several hundred pounds of non-perishable food donations were dropped off on November 22, 2024, helping the VTC stock up its Food Pantry before the holidays.



“Fort Hunter Liggett has been a strong supporter of the Veterans Transition Center (VTC), especially with food donations during the holiday period,” said Dr. Kurt Schake, the VTC Chief Executive Officer. “Seeing this support from those still in uniform reminds the formerly homeless and previous incarcerated Veterans that their brothers and sisters in arms continue to care for their well-being.” He adds that FHL donations demonstrates how the military takes care of its own, ensuring that no Veteran is left behind.



FHL Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Buzard, along with their wives and several garrison staff received a facility tour and a brief on ongoing and future projects to enhance the center.

“I’m really grateful for the generous donations from the garrison and happy we continue this annual tradition to help out during the holiday season,” said Trotter. “I am impressed by the services the VTC provides to veterans in need and seek more opportunities to help them.”



“The amount of food gathered from our small garrison was so much more than I anticipated,” said Buzard. “The mission that the VTC accomplishes daily for veterans across our great nation is truly impressive! I did not realize how far their reach was.”



Since, 1996, the VTC is 501(c)(3) non-profit operating on historic Fort Ord land to provide meals, clothing, and housing to Veterans who are homeless or have been incarcerated. It is one of a few facility in the country that welcomes Veterans and their families, as well as pets. Learn more about their mission and how you can get involved: https://www.vtcofcalifornia.org/aboutus.

