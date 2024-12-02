Thank a Hero This Holiday Season with an Army & Air Force Exchange Service Gift Card

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Story by Travis Day 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Anyone can show their gratitude this holiday season by sending an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card to service members around the world.

    All shoppers, including civilians, can send an Exchange gift card between $10 and $500 by going to ShopMyExchange.com/scs. Shoppers can choose either a physical gift card or e-gift card.

    “As Exchange shoppers prepare to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones, it is important to take a moment to think of those service members who spend it away from their friends and families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Sending an Exchange gift card is an easy way to show gratitude to those called away to serve.”

    Gift cards and e-gift cards never expire and can be used at any PX, BX, Navy Exchange or Marine Corps Exchange worldwide. Only physical gift cards may be used at Coast Guard Exchanges.

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.

