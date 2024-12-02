Thank a Hero This Holiday Season with an Army & Air Force Exchange Service Gift Card

DALLAS – Anyone can show their gratitude this holiday season by sending an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card to service members around the world.



All shoppers, including civilians, can send an Exchange gift card between $10 and $500 by going to ShopMyExchange.com/scs. Shoppers can choose either a physical gift card or e-gift card.



“As Exchange shoppers prepare to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones, it is important to take a moment to think of those service members who spend it away from their friends and families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Sending an Exchange gift card is an easy way to show gratitude to those called away to serve.”



Gift cards and e-gift cards never expire and can be used at any PX, BX, Navy Exchange or Marine Corps Exchange worldwide. Only physical gift cards may be used at Coast Guard Exchanges.



