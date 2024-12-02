US Army civilian helps to safeguard American forces from blast overpressure injuries

Courtesy Photo | Ryan B. Reynolds (center), the safety manager for the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ryan B. Reynolds (center), the safety manager for the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for his contributions to the 71st EOD Group’s safety program. Reynolds developed a comprehensive white paper on blast overpressurization that was presented to Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Shawn G. Skelly. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A U.S. Army civilian safety manager was recently recognized for contributing to the blast overpressure standards for the U.S. military while improving the safety program at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group that covers the western United States.



Ryan B. Reynolds, the safety manager for the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for his contributions to the 71st EOD Group’s safety program.



Reynolds developed a comprehensive white paper on blast overpressurization that was presented to Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Shawn G. Skelly.



In August 2024, the Department of Defense released a policy memorandum designed to reduce risks to brain health caused by blast overpressure that addressed everything from standoff distance requirements for specific weapons to tracking exposure to blast overpressure.



Reynolds serves on the U.S. Department of Defense Blast Overpressurization Working Group and the Department of the Army Blast Overpressurization Safety Group.



Through his participation in these working groups, Reynolds contributes to safety standards for the entire Department of Defense.



A native of Atlanta, Reynolds manages the 71st EOD Group safety program and has oversight for 21 subordinate unit safety managers across 10 bases in 7 states.



The 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) is part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



Solders and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Robert knows firsthand the importance of the Army safety program and how it helps safeguard U.S. troops around the world, especially the EOD techs who take on explosives every day.



Reynolds retired from U.S. Army as chief warrant officer 5 after 33 years on active duty where he served as a Master Army Aviator and senior aviation safety officer. Reynolds has deployed to Bosnia, Kuwait, Egypt and Uganda. He has been an Army civilian safety manager for 7 years.



“I’m motivated in continuing my support to the nation, the Army and its Soldiers and to hopefully help in improving the readiness of the force,” said Reynolds, who earned two master’s degrees in business administration from Regis University in Denver, Colorado.



“By working together with Soldiers as one Army, one team, one fight, I feel I have a strong sense that my contributions have meaning, and I can help make a positive difference,” said Reynolds. “My overarching goals are support the leaders and Soldiers, strive to make continual forward progress and be competent in my profession and gain mastery over skills. I hope to continue to be a valued team member for the command and a reliable resource that can be counted on to support EOD operations wherever the mission presents itself.”



Reynolds said having an impact at a formation as important as the 71st EOD Group was especially meaningful.



“Leaders and Soldiers of the 71st EOD Group espouse a positive and challenging working environments which I hope allows my efforts to be recognized as value added to the organization,” said Reynolds. “That environment is truly a highlight of my more than 41 years of government service.”