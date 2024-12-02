Winter driving in Germany: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides guidance for a smooth ride

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, drivers across Germany are gearing...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, drivers across Germany are gearing up for the challenges of winter driving. Whether commuting, taking a road trip, or just running errands, being prepared for the season's unique road hazards is crucial. Winter driving conditions can vary greatly depending on where you live and the route you take. In areas with heavy snowfall, drivers must contend with icy roads, snow-covered visibility, and reduced traction. In other regions, drivers may face fog, freezing rain, or black ice. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Are you and your vehicle ready for winter weather?



As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, drivers across Germany/Europe are gearing up for the challenges of winter driving. Whether commuting, taking a road trip, or just running errands, being prepared for the season's unique road hazards is crucial.



Winter driving in Germany presents unique challenges, particularly in rural areas where roads may be icy and snow-covered, and on the autobahn, where drivers must contend with high-speed traffic and potentially hazardous conditions.



“One of the challenges with winter driving in Germany is traversing through narrow roads made even more narrow with cars parking on sides/shoulders of roads in small villages and towns,” said Richard Cruikshank, Safety Office director, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “This makes it even more difficult for drivers to pass through when snow and ice are present.”



In addition to commonly narrow roads, situations requiring sudden stops on the autobahn can turn into a major hazard. (or turn into major hazards)



“Even though Germany's autobahn is famous for high-speed limits, during winter conditions, drivers need to be cautious and prepared for any sudden, unexpected stops as a result of weather-related hazards, such as black ice, snowdrifts, or vehicles that have lost control,” he said. “In all scenarios, it is important for drivers to exercise caution and slow down to allow sufficient time to maneuver and react to changing conditions.”



Winter driving conditions can vary greatly depending on what region you live and the routes you take in your commutes and daily activities. In regions with heavy snowfall, drivers must be prepared to contend with icy roads, snow-covered visibility, and reduced traction on roads. In other regions, winter drivers face fog, freezing rain, and/or black ice.



A good practice to follow when driving in winter conditions to avoid accidents is to maintain a safe following distance, especially with reduced daylight hours.



“A general rule of thumb is to leave at least one car length of space for every 16 kilometers per hour (10 miles per hour) of speed,” he said. “This allows for extra stopping and reaction time, which is crucial especially on slippery winter roads. By spacing yourself from the vehicle in front of you, you reduce the risk of being involved in a rear-end collision.”



It is recommended for drivers to keep a cold weather safety gear bag in the car in the event they become stranded or stuck in their vehicle during winter weather, Cruikshank said.



“You never know when you might find yourself stranded on the side of the road or stuck in a traffic jam," he added. "To be prepared, it's a good idea to keep a roadside emergency kit in your car, stocked with essentials like water, blankets, snacks, a flashlight, and a portable battery pack to keep your cell phone charged.”



He also suggested keeping the gas tank full during the winter months. “This will allow you to start your car periodically to warm up, which can be a lifesaver if you're stranded for an extended period,” he said. “Regularly running the engine will help keep you warm and safe until help arrives."



Cruikshank emphasized the importance of winter driving safety by highlighting three key preparations.



Firstly, to stay safe on the roads, drivers should ensure they have the required winter tires, which are mandatory, and keep their vehicle equipped with the proper antifreeze for winter weather conditions. All new winter tires must feature the Alpine Symbol, which is represented by a three-peak mountain with a snowflake at its center. All-season tires or winter tires labeled with M+S (and no alpine symbol) that were manufactured before 2018, are no longer accepted as of Sept. 30. For more information on the new tires’ requirements, please visit https://www.army.mil/article/279465.



Secondly, again, it’s a good idea to have a winter weather emergency kit in the car, including an ice scraper or other means to de-ice lights.



Finally, in low-visibility conditions, drivers should take extra precautions by turning on hazard lights if traffic is slowing ahead or if driving in hazardous conditions.



Additional tips to prepare for winter driving include:



• Make sure your vehicle is winter-ready: Check your tire pressure, oil, and fluids, and make sure you have the required tires.

• Plan your route: Check the weather forecast and road conditions before you leave and consider taking a different route if conditions are hazardous.

• Avoid distracted driving: Put away your phone and other distractions – keep your eyes on the road at all times.

• Get plenty of rest: Fatigue can be a major factor in winter driving accidents, so make sure you're well-rested before getting behind the wheel.

• Never drive under the influence: The risks of driving under the influence are always present, but they're especially hazardous in winter conditions.

If you do find yourself stranded or stuck, stay calm and follow these steps:

• Call for help: If you have a phone signal, dial 112 for emergency services or reach out to your roadside assistance provider for assistance.

• Stay in your vehicle: If you're unable to get help, stay in your vehicle and keep your engine running to stay warm.

• Conserve energy: Avoid overexerting yourself and try to stay warm and comfortable until help arrives.

Following these tips will help you be prepared and ready for the unique challenges of winter driving, especially in Europe and in Germany. The safety and security of the entire Rheinland-Pfalz community is the garrison’s top priority. Stay alert, stay alive!



