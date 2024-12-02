Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter driving in Germany: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides guidance for a smooth ride

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Winter driving in Germany: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides guidance for a smooth ride

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, drivers across Germany are gearing up for the challenges of winter driving. Whether commuting, taking a road trip, or just running errands, being prepared for the season's unique road hazards is crucial. Winter driving conditions can vary greatly depending on where you live and the route you take. In areas with heavy snowfall, drivers must contend with icy roads, snow-covered visibility, and reduced traction. In other regions, drivers may face fog, freezing rain, or black ice.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 09:45
    Photo ID: 8791681
    VIRIN: 241210-A-JM046-1977
    Resolution: 3953x2372
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter driving in Germany: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides guidance for a smooth ride, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winter driving in Germany: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides guidance for a smooth ride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RheinlandPfalz
    WinterSafety
    StrongerTogether
    Winterdriving
    Target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download