Exchange to Honor the Late LTG Arthur Gregg with Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award

DALLAS – The Exchange will honor the late Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg with the fourth-annual Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award at the 125th Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14. During the game, Gregg’s granddaughter Avery Collier will accept the award on his behalf during an on-field presentation at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.



Gregg was a trailblazer, enlisting in a segregated Army in 1946 and rising through the ranks to become a premier logistician and the Army’s first Black three-star general.



In 1966, Gregg commanded one of the Army’s largest battalions in Vietnam, the 96th Quartermaster Direct Support Battalion. In the 1970s, he commanded the then-European Exchange System, greatly expanding the breadth of goods and services. He remembered his assignments in Vietnam and with the Exchange as the most significant of his career.



Gregg finished his 35-year career as the Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics, overseeing support services around the world. He shaped Army logistics operations into how they sustain the force today. In 2023, Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia was renamed to honor his servant leadership, strategic vision and barrier-breaking career.



“Before he passed away in August at age 96, General Gregg kindly agreed to attend the Army-Navy Game to accept the 2024 Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1973. “Team Exchange is humbled to have his family join us today to honor this amazing Soldier’s legacy of perseverance and integrity.”



The Exchange’s Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award honors those who have made significant contributions to Warfighters and their families. Past recipients include:



• 2021 – Former U.S. National Security Advisor and Ambassador Robert “Bud” McFarlane

• 2022 – Actor and Producer Mark Wahlberg

• 2023 – 19th commanding general of Army Materiel Command General Gus Perna



