    Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits Naples Based Area Command

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.06.2024

    Story by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    NAPLES, Italy – Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), Rear Adm. Mark F. Haigis visited Commander, Task Force 63 (CTF-63) / Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) in Naples, Italy as part of a regional tour of area commands Dec. 6, 2024.

    During the visit, Haigis received briefs from various staff departments to gain a stronger understanding of region specific challenges and best practices. Members of the staff highlighted areas such as Readiness and Sustainment, Reserve Force Support and integration with allies, partners and other units across the theater.

    “Considering the broad scope of responsibilities managed by the MSC – 63 team, it’s important to keep higher headquarters up to speed on the challenges we face as well as the unique opportunities we have to integrate with not just 6th Fleet units, but other partners and allies in the region,” said MSCEURAF Deputy Commodore, Cmdr. Natalie Frantz.

    Haigis emphasized the important role local area commands such as MSCEURAF / CTF-63 play in the supply and sustainment of U.S. and allied forces in the region.

    “Having the area commands work hand-in-hand locally with the fleets they support has an outsized impact on mission accomplishment,” said Haigis. “Our area commands having these processes established makes it all that much easier for the maintenance and scaling of our capabilities when the need arises.”

    MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

