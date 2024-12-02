Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits Naples Based Area Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 6, 2024) Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), Rear Adm. Mark F. Haigis, center, poses for a group photo with members of the Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa staff during a visit to Naples, Dec.
    6, 2024. Haigis visited Naples as part of a regional tour of MSC's area commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Military Sea Lift Command
    CTF-63
    Naval Forces Europe Africa (NAVEUR NAVAF)

