Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Visits Naples Based Area Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 6, 2024) Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), Rear Adm. Mark F. Haigis, center, poses for a group photo with members of the Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa staff during a visit to Naples, Dec.

6, 2024. Haigis visited Naples as part of a regional tour of MSC's area commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)