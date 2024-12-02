Eighth Army selects two officers for prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

Eighth Army hosted its annual General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award ceremony Dec. 5 on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Of the seven finalists, Eighth Army leadership chose two company grade officers who they believe best represent MacArthur's ideal - duty, honor, and country.



The 2024 Eighth Army General Douglas McArthur Leadership Award winners are Capt. Jerrika-Taylor Sampayan and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Richard Jewett. Sampayan is assigned to 1st Signal Brigade and Jewett works at 501st Military Intelligence Brigade.



Since 1987, the U.S. Army annually grants the MacArthur award to 28 company-grade officers of all three Army components who represent the ideals for which General of the Army MacArthur stood.



“This award recognizes our unbroken link to all of the leaders who wore the nation's uniform, the cloth of our country. As we carry on the legacy today in our service here in Korea, we are charged to set the example for those who are going to follow in our footprints,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general. “Through all of this, your mission remains fixed, determined, and involved. It is to win our wars. Today, your actions and your leadership are cut above the rest.”



Seven finalists were selected from units across the Korean peninsula after being nominated by their commanders and facing a rigorous selection board assessing their military expertise and bearing. The runners-up received certificates of achievement.



Sampayan and Jewett received Army Achievement Medals presented by LaNeve, personalized copies of the General MacArthur DVD, and Eighth Army commanding general coins. They will now represent Eighth Army at the U.S. Army Pacific General Douglas McArthur Leadership Award board in Hawaii.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.09.2024 02:21 Story ID: 486960 Location: KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army selects two officers for prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.