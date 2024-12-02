Army officers awarded Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

Capt. Jerrika-Taylor Sampayan, 1st Signal Brigade, is one of two Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award recipients. Eighth Army held its annual ceremony Dec. 5, 2024.
Eighth Army selects two officers for prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award
