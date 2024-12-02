Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army officers awarded Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army officers awarded Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes 

    8th Army

    Capt. Jerrika-Taylor Sampayan, 1st Signal Brigade, is one of two Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award recipients. Eighth Army held its annual ceremony Dec. 5, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8788831
    VIRIN: 241205-A-JS649-1042
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army officers awarded Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Dariel J. Cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army officers awarded Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award
    Army officers awarded Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award
    Army officers awarded Eighth Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eighth Army selects two officers for prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download