American, Korean students forge bonds during cultural exchange program at Humphreys High School

CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 12.06.2024

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – More than 60 American and Korean high school students participated in a special program, recently, aimed at expanding global perspectives through activities and games.



Through engaging, interactive activities the Global Friendship Program encouraged students from Humphreys High School and Shinhan High School to gain a greater understanding of each other’s cultures, traditions, and values.



“We prepared by thinking of games, activities, and snacks that are unique to American culture and that we thought Shinhan students would like to experience,” said Kaylee Durbin, a Humphreys High School student, who also helped coordinate the event.



“The students from Shinhan High School were exceptionally kind. We made genuine connections in a small portion of time. It was very memorable.”



In the morning, students were divided into groups and participated in a range of activities, including school tours, craft sessions, and board games.



According to participants, the initial awkwardness quickly gave way to laughter and camaraderie as the students from different backgrounds mixed and mingled.



"We were a bit shy at first, but as we started playing games together, we naturally became close," said one Shinhan High School student.



The school tour was a particular highlight, with students from Korea marveling at the differences between their own schools and Humphrey High.



"We were amazed by the gym, which had a sound system that played music to motivate students during exercise," said another Shinhan student. "And the library was so quiet and comfortable - it was a great place to read and study."



Lunch was also a novel experience for the visiting students, who enjoyed hamburgers in the school cafeteria.



"We eat hamburgers in Korea, too, but it was still fun to try the school cafeteria food," said one Shinhan student.



The afternoon was filled with sports activities, including soccer, volleyball, basketball, and badminton. Despite language barriers and cultural differences, students quickly formed teams and competed in a spirit of friendly rivalry.



“Humphreys High School was the most ideal school in my opinion, where various people respected, communicated, and educated each other,” said Kim Yun-chi, an 11th grader at Shinhan High School. “I hope this exchange will become more active so that other Korean students can have values to become global talents.”



The broader impact of the ongoing exchange program was felt by participants and observers, alike.



“I hope that this experience will help students meet people of various cultures and be a good basis for communicating in English and making friends,” Taleen Brady, a Humphreys High School teacher.