Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American, Korean students forge bonds during cultural exchange program at Humphreys High School

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    American, Korean students forge bonds during cultural exchange program at Humphreys High School

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    American and Korean students stand together during a cultural exchange program at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys High School, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Kim/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8788375
    VIRIN: 241121-A-A1109-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American, Korean students forge bonds during cultural exchange program at Humphreys High School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    American, Korean students forge bonds during cultural exchange program at Humphreys High School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense Education Activity
    USAG Humphreys
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download