American and Korean students stand together during a cultural exchange program at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys High School, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Kim/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8788375
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-A1109-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American, Korean students forge bonds during cultural exchange program at Humphreys High School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American, Korean students forge bonds during cultural exchange program at Humphreys High School
No keywords found.