Aponte Promoted to Chief Master Sergeant

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. — Senior Master Sergeant Michael Aponte has been promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, capping a distinguished 28-year career marked by dedication, mentorship, and continuous personal growth.



“His leadership style is not transactional but transformational,” said lt. Col. Peter Lantz, the 153rd Intelligence Squadron commander. “He prioritizes the long-term development of his Airmen over short-term mistakes, understanding that errors are part of growth. This is the essence of true leadership—seeing the big picture and fostering an environment where Airmen can learn and improve."



Aponte enlisted in active duty in 1996, shortly after graduating high school. He spent ten months in the delayed entry program before his first assignment to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. As a weapons load crew member, he was certified to load F-16s, embarking on a career with the goal of serving 20 years and reaching the rank of master sergeant, inspired by his father, a retired master sergeant.



In the late 1990s, Aponte wanted to continue working, but he also wanted to earn his college degree. With the demanding operations temp, it was a challenge.



“I loved my job and didn’t want to give that up,” Aponte explained. The Air National Guard provided a solution, allowing him to pursue his career and educational aspirations.



Aponte’s commitment to the Guard never wavered. The opportunity for full-time employment was a significant factor, first as a technician and later as an Active Guard Reserve (AGR) member. This stability solidified his decision to remain with the Guard, where he found both professional fulfillment and personal growth.



Throughout his career, Aponte was shaped by numerous mentors, including several distinguished Chiefs and commanders. These mentors played a crucial role in his development, providing guidance and setting him up for success in his new role as Chief Master Sergeant. Their influence has been a cornerstone of his career, emphasizing the importance of leadership and mentorship.



Reflecting on his career, Aponte finds it challenging to single out the most rewarding moments from a 28-year journey filled with achievements.

However, he highlights the pride he feels in seeing his Airmen succeed. “Standing in the audience and watching an Airman that I have developed rise to their potential and achieve promotion into the Senior NCO corps has been one of my proudest moments,” he said. These moments, he notes, are more meaningful than his own promotion to Chief.



As he steps into his new role, Aponte offers valuable mentorship advice to new Airmen. He emphasizes the importance of developing a personal growth mindset, reminding them that their careers are a continuous journey of learning and improvement.



“Remember ‘Excellence in All We Do,’” Aponte advises. “That is achieved by consistent personal growth. Take advantage of all the training, development, and educational opportunities the Guard has to offer.”

