Airman pursues two dreams by joining ANG and utilizing ONG scholarship

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nichole Reng-Caudle, a weather forecaster with the 164th Weather Flight, 121st Air Refueling Wing, talks about her experience serving in the Ohio Air National Guard at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, March 9, 2024. Reng-Caudle credits the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program for helping her obtain her degree and pursue two dreams at the same stage of her life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

“Most people don’t get the opportunity to pursue two entirely separate dreams, especially at the same stage of their life.”



Senior Airman Nicole Reng-Caudle is both a weather forecaster in the Ohio Air National Guard and an intervention specialist working with children.



Because of the scholarship she received, Reng-Caudle credits the Air National Guard for giving her the opportunity to complete her college degree.



“Halfway through my degree, I was pretty broke and needed the education benefits I knew I could get from the Guard,” she said.



Reng-Caudle said she had heard about the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program and decided to enlist so she could continue furthering her education.



The ONGSP is available to members of the Ohio Army and Air National Guard, and it can be used to cover tuition costs of qualifying programs at participating colleges across the state.



As a weather forecaster with the 164th Weather Flight at the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Reng-Caudle said she helps create forecasts for ground, road, and sky conditions for the Army and Air Force. Before any mission goes out, a weather officer briefs commanders to ensure their safety.



“I love how complicated forecasting is,” she said.



She said she loves the intricacies of determining weather patterns, doing observations and interpretations, and even briefing commanders.



“I love the trust that you build with the commanders that you work with,” she said. “If you consistently provide reliable forecasts, then commanders will count on you to be able to give accurate, detailed information that will keep their mission successful and their troops safe.”



Because she was able to utilize the Guard Scholarship, Rend-Caudle received her Bachelor’s degree at the Ohio State University and is now pursuing a Master’s degree in early childhood education at New Mexico State. She said her graduation ceremony at Ohio Stadium was an exciting moment to celebrate with more than 12,000 other graduates.



“Being with that many other people and their families who were all coming to support them and this collective moment of achievement was just really incredible,” she said.



Reng-Caudle’s degrees are unrelated to her job in the Air National Guard, and she said she is grateful to have the ability to follow separate career goals.



“It’s really incredible to be able to pursue both because I love teaching and working with young children,” she said. “But I also really, really love working in the Air Force with my Army customers.”