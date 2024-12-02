Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman pursues two dreams by joining ANG and utilizing ONG scholarship

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nichole Reng-Caudle, a weather forecaster with the 164th Weather Flight, 121st Air Refueling Wing, talks about her experience serving in the Ohio Air National Guard at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, March 9, 2024. Reng-Caudle credits the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program for helping her obtain her degree and pursue two dreams at the same stage of her life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

    ANG
    scholarship
    Ohio
    weather flight
    ONGSP

