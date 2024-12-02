Airman pursues two dreams by joining ANG and utilizing ONG scholarship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nichole Reng-Caudle, a weather forecaster with the 164th Weather Flight, 121st Air Refueling Wing, talks about her experience serving in the Ohio Air National Guard at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, March 9, 2024. Reng-Caudle credits the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program for helping her obtain her degree and pursue two dreams at the same stage of her life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)