Toy Ruck Exemplifies D.C. National Guard’s Enduring Commitment to Community

WASHINGTON— Undeterred by the winter chill, over 450 participants gathered for the second annual District of Columbia National Guard Toy Ruck March, a 5-mile journey that starts at the D.C. Armory and ends at Children’s National Hospital. Soldiers, airmen, families, and community members united to deliver brand-new toys to children spending the holiday season in the hospital.



“The Army National Guard Toy Ruck is more than just a toy drive,” said Col. Jonathan Grabill. “It’s an opportunity for National Guardsmen and the local community to come together to show those facing hardship—whether they can’t be home for the holidays, are enduring pain, or are in need—that we care. It’s also a powerful reminder of the duty we all share to support those in our community who are struggling.”



The event, which began with roughly 30 volunteers, doubled in size last year, and this year reflects a growing impact. “This idea started with one of our members at the Armory and it has grown tremendously,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard. “This year, we had roughly 500 participants. It’s our way of showing that we are a part of the D.C. community and care deeply about its residents.”



The ruck march brought together members of the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia National Guards, as well as ROTC cadets, Department of Defense partners, and the director of D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs. Each participant carried at least one toy as they marched in festive attire.



“The outpouring of generosity from the local community strengthens our shared sense of duty,” Col. Grabill said. “It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together with a common goal: to bring hope and joy to those facing challenges during the holiday season.”



For families and children at the hospital, the event is a source of comfort.



“The response has been huge—very positive,” Maj. Gen. Andonie said. “They want us back every year. Even if it’s just for a morning, we hope to take their minds off their worries and bring them a little love and joy.”



The D.C. National Guard hopes to build on this year’s success by fostering more community involvement in future drives. “We usually start our toy collection in October and spread the word through Guard channels,” Maj. Gen. Andonie explained.



“Next year, we’ll work harder to reach even more people in the community for donations.”



As the march concluded and toys were delivered, participants left with a shared sense of purpose. “By showing up for families, we hope to create lasting memories that remind everyone of the power of community,” Col. Grabill said. “We’re all stronger when we support one another.”



The Toy Ruck exemplifies the D.C. National Guard’s enduring commitment to the city it has called home since its founding in 1802. “For over 222 years, we’ve been part of this community,” Maj. Gen. Andonie said. “Our soldiers and airmen live and work here. Wearing the uniform of our nation is an honor, and events like this allow us to give back to the community that supports us.”



The march ended with smiles on the faces of those giving and receiving—a true reflection of the holiday spirit.