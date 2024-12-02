Unit Spotlight - Commander’s Support Staff

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman | U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Commander’s Support Staff pose...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman | U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Commander’s Support Staff pose for a group photo at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on November 3, 2024. The mission of the CSS is to provide quality support through the administration of commander’s programs, in both peacetime and wartime, to commanders, Air Force members, and their families; and is responsible for providing direct support to commanders, civilian directors, section chiefs, and first sergeants at all levels within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman) see less | View Image Page

This month’s Unit Spotlight is the Commander’s Support Staff (CSS), a section of the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s (ARW) Wing Staff!



The mission of CSS is to provide quality support through the administration of commander’s programs, in both peacetime and wartime, to commanders, Air Force members, and their families; and is responsible for providing direct support to commanders, civilian directors, section chiefs and first sergeants at all levels within the wing. Some examples of these personnel programs and other programs deemed essential by the commander which affect the health, morale and welfare of their Airmen are evaluations, awards, reenlistments/extensions, unit manpower documents and rosters, and enlisted promotions, to name a few.



CSS superintendent Senior Master Sgt. Abbie Moreno described the role of CSS as being the ones who are supposed to be the liaison between Airmen and the Force Support Squadron and the Finance Office. As a liaison between Airmen and different administration offices, they are meant to serve as an all-encompassing human resources subject matter expert and to be an advocate for their Airmen.



“We have an incredible opportunity in the customer service aspect of our job in that we get to build a relationship with each person, “said Moreno. “And just like any relationship, you get to be a little bit more personal, to where I want to tell someone, ‘Hey, I want to make sure I take care of you.’”



While the 117th ARW continues its efforts to modernize the force and its mission as a whole, the CSS as an individual shop is following their lead and also doing the same.



One of the major ways they plan to improve how they function to better serve others is by realigning their force structure in accordance with the Air National Guard wide restructure. Traditionally, the wing staff and each group have their own CSS. However, in the next coming months, they plan on having CSS at all levels within the wing be realigned to instead fall under the 117th Force Support Squadron (FSS) within the 117th Mission Support Group (MSG).



“We’re in the world of doing more with less, and any time we can improve our processes, it makes us look like we're a better custodian of our people and our resources,” said Lt. Col. Charles Hawkins, 117th FSS commander. “With the transition to the AFFORGEN (Air Force Force Generation) model, this is going to make us much more efficient and therefore better aligned with Air Force priorities, which I believe makes us more competitive to get the KC-46 Pegasus.”



Since there is no formal technical training school for first-term Airmen joining the CSS career field, the Airmen who transition to CSS commonly come from backgrounds like Personnel (3F0X1), Administration (3F5X1), Health Services Management (4A0X1), or the Civil Service Civilians 3F0/3F5 line (UPC).



Another way CSS is looking to modernize their program while also educating others on the functions and services they provide is by having Airmen join who did not come from a career with a more traditional customer service-based background.



For example, Moreno said she is currently training a security forces Airman and an intel Airman who were detailed to do CSS. She added that providing first-hand experience like this is one of the many ways they have been getting creative in how they educate and train members in CSS functions.



117th FSS senior enlisted leader Chief Master Sgt. Justin Smith added, “Before, they would be trained in their own specific career field, but with this realignment providing a better organizational structure for everyone, there will be much better oversight when in it comes to training and taking care of all Airmen.”