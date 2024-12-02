Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Commander’s Support Staff pose for a group photo at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on November 3, 2024. The mission of the CSS is to provide quality support through the administration of commander’s programs, in both peacetime and wartime, to commanders, Air Force members, and their families; and is responsible for providing direct support to commanders, civilian directors, section chiefs, and first sergeants at all levels within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    This work, 117 ARW's CSS Group Photo, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unit Spotlight - Commander&rsquo;s Support Staff

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Air Mobility Command
    CSS
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    Command Support Staff

