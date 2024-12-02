117 ARW's CSS Group Photo

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Commander’s Support Staff pose for a group photo at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on November 3, 2024. The mission of the CSS is to provide quality support through the administration of commander’s programs, in both peacetime and wartime, to commanders, Air Force members, and their families; and is responsible for providing direct support to commanders, civilian directors, section chiefs, and first sergeants at all levels within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8787011
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-FG097-1014
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Unit Spotlight - Commander’s Support Staff
