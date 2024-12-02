117 ARW's CSS Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Commander’s Support Staff pose for a group photo at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, on November 3, 2024. The mission of the CSS is to provide quality support through the administration of commander’s programs, in both peacetime and wartime, to commanders, Air Force members, and their families; and is responsible for providing direct support to commanders, civilian directors, section chiefs, and first sergeants at all levels within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)