USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown | Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Dalton Blake, from Aloha, Oregon, poses...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown | Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Dalton Blake, from Aloha, Oregon, poses for a portrait in the Ronald Reagan museum onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 7, 2024. Blake’s inspiration for joining the Navy was his great uncle, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Marshall Coffman, who perished during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941, while serving aboard Pennsylvania-class battleship USS Arizona (BB-39). Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown) see less | View Image Page

On December 7th, 1941, the United States was forced into World War II, dramatically altering the course of history. In a surprise attack, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a strike on the United States’ Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor killing over 2,400 Americans and sinking seven ships.

The attacks happened in two waves on that Sunday morning. The first wave of Japanese aircraft consisted of bombers, torpedo bombers, and fighters, striking the base at 7:48 a.m. with the second wave of attacks following shortly after. In total, over 350 Japanese aircraft participated in the attack, launched from six aircraft carriers positioned about 230 miles north of Hawaii. The surprise attack left the American forces at Pearl Harbor damaged and stunned.

More than 180 aircraft were destroyed, and vital infrastructure was crippled, including radar stations and airfields, making it difficult for the United States to mount an immediate counterattack.

However, the attack failed to achieve its primary objective: the destruction of the U.S. Pacific Fleet's aircraft carriers. At the time of the attack, the three American carriers — USS Enterprise (CVN-65), USS Lexington (CV-2), and USS Yorktown (CV-10) — were not in port. This crucial oversight would prove to be a turning point in the Pacific War.

The attack on Pearl Harbor left the United States in shock. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, addressing Congress the following day, described the events as “a date which will live in infamy.” Roosevelt’s speech called for a declaration of war against Japan, which Congress swiftly passed, marking the United States' formal entry into World War II.

The damage was catastrophic. Seven U.S. ships were sunk including the USS Arizona (BB-39), which exploded after being hit by a bomb, killing over 1,100 sailors.

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Dalton Blake, serving on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), reflects on his connection to the attack through his great uncle, Marshall Coffman, a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class (GM3) on the USS Arizona. Blake recalls learning about Coffman’s death at the Pearl Harbor memorial when he was in high school.

"His name was Marshall Coffman, a GM3 on the Arizona," Blake said. "I learned about it when I visited as a freshman. At the time, I wasn’t interested in the military, but now, looking back, I feel more proud knowing I saw his name on the wall and that my first day of boot camp was on the anniversary of the attack. It gives me a deeper appreciation for my naval heritage."

The attack revealed the vulnerability of even the most powerful nations and prompted the United States to adopt a more aggressive and strategic military approach. This set the stage for the eventual rise of the U.S. as a global superpower. A superpower fueled by the men and women that forgo a life of comfort in the name of service. Immediately after the attack, hundreds of thousands of men and women volunteered to be a part of the response to Japan’s actions. Eighty-three years later, the rippling effects of the call to serve are alive today.

”After learning about how many people lost their lives and our subsequent joining of the war,” Blake began. “It deepened my respect for all the men and women who left their families to fight tyranny and oppression across the world.”

The U.S. adopted more proactive measures, including preemptive strikes and aggressive posturing, to undermine the enemy’s capabilities before they could strike. The bombing also led to a greater emphasis on the strategic use of air power, both for reconnaissance and as a means of delivering devastating strikes. Aircraft carriers became the centerpiece of naval strategy in the Pacific and were considered the primary naval weapon, rather than traditional battleships. USS Ronald Reagan is the legacy of that progressive naval strategy. Tasked with maintaining a peaceful and free exchange in the Indo-Pacific region, Reagan maintains cutting-edge maritime capabilities and is manned with Sailors that uphold the standards and traditions of those who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

“That war fundamentally changed the way we as a Navy operates,” said Blake. “Without their sacrifice, I don’t know if I would be where I am today.”

Additionally, the U.S. placed a higher focus in developing significant advancements in radar and sonar technologies, improving the Navy’s ability to detect and track enemy ships and aircraft. These technologies played a crucial role in later battles, such as the Battle of Midway and the Battle of the Atlantic.

Naval policy also changed to enact a more prepared fleet, focusing heavily on a stay ready force by running constant drills and preparing for worst case scenarios. These drills, while adapted over the years to conform to newer vessels, are still a common practice in today’s Navy.

The legacy of Pearl Harbor continues to shape American military and diplomatic strategies, reminding us of the devastating impact of war and the importance of vigilance in international relations.