Hampton Roads Appointment Center Sees Significant Improvements in Customer Experience

Photo By Arif Patani | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (December 5, 2024) Gordon Stevens, left, Sonya Marsh, Tarsha Frazier, and Cheryl Parsons, all leaders working for the Hampton Roads Appointment Center (HRAC), pose for a photo outside the Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic network office. In an effort to improve the customer experience for military healthcare beneficiaries in Hampton Roads, the HRAC recently implemented significant changes to its appointment system, resulting in major improvements in wait times, customer service, and overall beneficiary satisfaction. (Photo by Arif Patani)

In an effort to improve the customer experience for military healthcare beneficiaries in Hampton Roads, the Hampton Roads Appointment Center (HRAC) has implemented significant changes to its appointment system.



The changes began taking shape last fall and have resulted in major improvements in wait times, customer service, and overall beneficiary satisfaction.



“We heard clearly from our beneficiaries about their frustrations with long wait times and customer service that needed improvement,” said Capt. Carla Pappalardo, Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic’s network strategy officer. “Since the new contractor took over, we’ve seen a dramatic turnaround with wait times decreasing by more than 50% and no customer complaints about poor customer experience or long wait times."



The HRAC contract is performance-based and requires 85% of all calls to be answered within 90 seconds. HRAC officials say the new contractor has brought in a fresh approach to leadership, including promoting new management from within and empowering employees to provide experienced-based input. The new approach has led to significant improvements in scheduling, with the center now providing better coverage for busy call volume days.



“The impact has been significant,” said the DHN Atlantic HRAC Manager Gordon Stevens. “Beneficiaries have reported a much more positive experience, with one recent comment praising the HRAC agent for being ‘helpful, courteous, and professional.’ HRAC employees have also reported a more positive work environment, with transparent and inclusive managers who prioritize employee well-being.”



To ensure these improvements are maintained long-term, DHN Atlantic and HRAC will continue to monitor customer feedback and stay in close contact with the clinics they serve. Leaders say this will enable them to adjust as needed, ensuring beneficiaries receive the best possible experience.



With a focus on customer service, leadership, and new technologies, the center is positioned to continue providing high-quality service to those it serves.

The Hampton Roads Appointment Center, which can be reached at 1-866-645-4584, is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday, and holidays, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center is closed on Christmas Day.