Hampton Roads Appointment Center (HRAC) Leadership

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (December 5, 2024) Gordon Stevens, left, Sonya Marsh, Tarsha Frazier, and Cheryl Parsons, all leaders working for the Hampton Roads Appointment Center (HRAC), pose for a photo outside the Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic network office. In an effort to improve the customer experience for military healthcare beneficiaries in Hampton Roads, the HRAC recently implemented significant changes to its appointment system, resulting in major improvements in wait times, customer service, and overall beneficiary satisfaction. (Photo by Arif Patani)