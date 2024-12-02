NAVFAC Southeast Awards $15.5 Million Contract for Road and Drainage Repairs at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast has awarded a $15.5 million construction contract to Superior Construction Company Southeast, LLC of Jacksonville, Florida, on December 5, for office building road and drainage repairs. The project will take place at Marine Corps Support Facility (MCSF) Blount Island Command, located in Jacksonville, Florida.



Work to be performed provides for but is not limited to: construction repairs to include the replacement of deteriorated concrete roads around Building 350 and surrounding facilities, and the installation and/or extension of the building's roof drains located on the building’s west side.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with two offers received.



Work will be performed in Duval County, Florida, and is expected to be completed by February 2026.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.

