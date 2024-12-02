Pensacola Area Chiefs Host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Chief Petty Officers stand in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Chief Petty Officers stand in formation during the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA)-led Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Dec. 6 at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard the air station. The annual event is designed to pay respect to the men and women killed and injured during the attack at Pearl Harbor and impress the importance of Navy history on junior service members. see less | View Image Page

By Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes, Naval Air Station Pensacola public affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Service members, civilian employees and other guests gathered for a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony Dec. 6 at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, paying respect to the men and women killed and injured during the attack at Pearl Harbor.



The Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA) - along with members of the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) and American Legion - led ceremony participants in a prayer and two-bell ceremony, acknowledging the more than 2,400 Sailors, Soldiers, Marines and civilians killed and the estimated 1,000 wounded during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.



Additionally, 20 ships and more than 300 airplanes were damaged or destroyed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, with much of the regional military infrastructure like dry docks and airfields receiving severe damage.



"We take this opportunity every year to impart on junior Sailors the importance of our Navy history," said Chief Religious Programs Specialist (FMF/SW) Josh Selvidge, the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA) president. "As Chiefs, we're the keepers of our Navy history, and events like this instill a sense of pride and preserve the legacy of Sailors who paved the way for what we know today."



Selvidge added that the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony was initiated eight years ago, by Chief Navy Counselor (ret.) Gordon Daly, the PACPOA 'Elder Chief.'



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC), Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and is the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).