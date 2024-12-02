Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Area Chiefs Host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Chief Petty Officers stand in formation during the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA)-led Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Dec. 6 at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard the air station. The annual event is designed to pay respect to the men and women killed and injured during the attack at Pearl Harbor and impress the importance of Navy history on junior service members.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8785091
    VIRIN: 241206-N-GO179-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    #CNRSE #NASP

