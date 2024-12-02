Camp Santiago Opens New Ammunition Supply Point as Part of Massive Reconstruction Effort

Photo By Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado | Puerto Rico National Guard staff prepares to cut the ribbon during a building...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado | Puerto Rico National Guard staff prepares to cut the ribbon during a building inauguration in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas Dec. 5, 2024. This achievement highlights the power of collaboration between the National Guard Bureau, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and civilian contractors. It stands as a testament to the progress that can be accomplished through fine-tuned interoperability and a shared commitment to rebuilding critical infrastructure. see less | View Image Page

CAMP SANTIAGO, Puerto Rico — The Puerto Rico National Guard celebrated the inauguration of its new Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) at Camp Santiago, a significant milestone in the post-Hurricane Maria reconstruction efforts. This state-of-the-art facility, which replaces the previous ASP destroyed during the devastating storm, is part of a nearly $400 million reconstruction project transforming the infrastructure of Camp Santiago.



This achievement represents one of the first major projects completed with funds secured following Hurricane Maria, demonstrating the strength of collaboration between the National Guard Bureau (NGB), the Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and civilian contractors. The innovative facility will enhance the operational capabilities of the PRNG while providing a safer and more efficient environment for ammunition storage and management.



“This is a momentous occasion for the Puerto Rico National Guard and our team at the Ammunition Supply Point,” said Maj. Gen. Miguel Méndez, Adjutant General of Puerto Rico. “This facility is not just a physical structure; it is a testament to resilience, innovation, and the enduring commitment to our mission. The efforts of NGB, USACE, and our civilian partners have been invaluable in making this vision a reality.”



The facility is also a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the ASP team, led by SFC Leonardo Colón, whose contributions ensure the safe handling and distribution of munitions. The new ASP is equipped with cutting-edge technology, improved storage capacity, and enhanced safety measures, enabling the PRNG to better serve Puerto Rico and the Nation.



“Our team deserves this modern facility as they play a critical role in supporting our operations,” added Méndez. “SFC Colón and his team’s professionalism and dedication are reflected in every aspect of this project.”



The project is part of a broader reconstruction initiative that includes multiple upgrades across Camp Santiago, positioning it as one of the premier training facilities in the National Guard’s network. These efforts underscore the importance of fine-tuned interoperability between NGB, the PRNG, USACE, and civilian contractors, ensuring the efficient use of resources and timely project completion.



As part of this initiative, the PRNG is reaffirming its commitment to readiness, safety, and excellence, ensuring that Soldiers and Airmen have access to the infrastructure they need to succeed in their missions. The new ASP at Camp Santiago is just the beginning of a brighter, stronger future for the PRNG and the communities it serves.



“This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision and purpose,” Méndez concluded. “It is an honor to see Camp Santiago rise stronger than ever, ready to support the next generation of National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.”



The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks not only the completion of a facility but also the culmination of years of collaboration, resilience, and dedication. The new Ammunition Supply Point is a symbol of the PRNG’s unwavering commitment to excellence and readiness as it continues to serve Puerto Rico and the Nation.