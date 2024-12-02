Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inauguration od building in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

    Inauguration od building in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Puerto Rico National Guard staff prepares to cut the ribbon during a building inauguration in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas Dec. 5, 2024. This achievement highlights the power of collaboration between the National Guard Bureau, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and civilian contractors. It stands as a testament to the progress that can be accomplished through fine-tuned interoperability and a shared commitment to rebuilding critical infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 21:11
    Photo ID: 8784234
    VIRIN: 241205-Z-GH656-1007
    Resolution: 6091x4480
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
