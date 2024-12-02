Army & Air Force Exchange Service Gives Military Shoppers Best Value with an Extended Holiday Price Guarantee

Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can save with an extended price guarantee. Shoppers who find an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can save with an extended price guarantee. Shoppers who find an identical item at a local competitor for less can receive an Exchange gift card for the difference. Restrictions apply. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping shoppers get the best deals this season with an extended holiday price guarantee.



Until Dec. 24, shoppers making a purchase in-store or on ShopMyExchange.com can receive an Exchange gift card for the price difference if they find an identical item from a local retailer at a lower price.



“It matters where you shop, and the Exchange is helping shoppers get the best value this holiday season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Holiday shopping adds up, but the Exchange’s holiday price guarantee, along with tax-free benefit, can help shoppers save.”



To receive a gift card, shoppers can bring an original receipt or order confirmation and a local competitor’s advertisement to their local Exchange’s customer service desk. Online shoppers can receive their gift card by filling out a customer feedback form found on ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/contact-us or by calling the Exchange’s Customer Contact Center at 800-527-2345.



Exclusions apply on items related to Black Friday and Cyber Week sales or one-day specials. Other restricts may apply.



