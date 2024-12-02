The Mission Doesn’t Move Without LRS

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – During the Keen Sword 2024 exercise, the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Ground Transportation section played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth flow of supplies across Japan from Oct. 16 to Nov. 7, 2024.



Facing a range of logistical challenges, the team pioneered new routes to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido which helped streamline operations and improve efficiency. By rethinking traditional transportation methods and adapting to real-time conditions, they found smarter, faster ways to move vital resources, all while navigating unfamiliar terrain and tight timelines.



Ground Transportation’s innovative approach not only kept the exercise running smoothly but also highlighted the section’s key role in supporting large-scale operations.



According to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Dillier, 35th LRS Ground Transportation section chief, establishing a new transportation route requires careful planning and coordination. The size and weight of the vehicles are key factors, as many roads are not designed to accommodate large American trucks. Additonally, securing permits, notifying authorities, and planning routes with both military personnel and Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC) employees are essential steps. These considerations ensure that the route is efficient, safe and compliant with host nation regulations.



“We had a lot of help from MLCs because we’re in a foreign country and we rarely drive in Hokkaido,” said Tech. Sgt. Dillier. “I needed to work with U.S. Forces Japan to even get permission to drive there, because of regulations with American semi-trucks. Without our MLCs it would have been much more difficult to get the legwork done due to the language barrier.”



Establishing the new routes to Chitose Air Base involved numerous moving parts. On these trips, semi-truck operators utilized Northern Japan’s broad network of ferries and roads to rapidly deliver mission critical components to the JASDF base. With each leg of the journey carefully timed, staying on schedule was critical—any delay at even one stop could jeopardize the entire plan.



“When it comes down to the no kidding, get these important aircraft parts up there tonight situations, I believe Ground Transportation is the only viable answer for the wing when it comes to this area of responsibility,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Pereda, 35th LRS Ground Transportation noncommissioned officer in charge. “We tried to see how fast we can get a team up to Chitose and back down. The other operator and I went up to Chitose, dropped off everything we needed to drop off, and got back into Misawa in less than 12 hours. I think it’s testament to how quickly we can project a logistical footprint up in Hokkaido.”



Ground Transportation Airmen specialize in navigating long distances and unfamiliar terrain to deliver mission-critical supplies, such as aircraft components. They must ensure timely deliveries while adapting to route changes and unforeseen challenges. Their ability to stay on schedule is key to the success of Misawa’s agile combat employment operations.



“Self-reliance is the culture in Misawa. We send just two Airmen to Yokota every week. It’s round trip carrying explosives, classified materials, you name it,” said Pereda. “If something goes awry, they figure it out at the lowest level, but if it’s something that needs more stripes they’re not afraid to call. Our Airmen know how to understand what is within the threshold of their responsibilities.”



The 35th LRS Ground Transportation section proved invaluable to the success of Keen Sword 2024, demonstrating the importance of planning, flexibility, and bilateral coordination in military logistics. Their work underscores the critical need for innovation and adaptability in supporting the U.S. Forces Japan mission and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 01:36 Story ID: 486790 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Mission Doesn’t Move Without LRS, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.