Italian employee at AFSBn-Africa accepts new position with promotion before holidays

Courtesy Photo | Luca Baroncini poses for a Christmas photo with his wife, Sara, and his son, Pietro, last year at their home in the countryside of Pisa Province. Baroncini and his family have many reasons to celebrate this holiday season, one being a recent promotion at work for him and now a little extra cash for presents under the Christmas tree this year for his wife and son.

LIVORNO, Italy – Luca Baroncini and his family have many reasons to celebrate this holiday season, one being a recent promotion at work for him and now a little extra cash for presents under the Christmas tree this year for his beautiful wife and son, he says.



The Italian local national employee accepted a job offer as an automotive equipment dispatcher in the directorate of supply at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, Dec. 1, and with it comes a promotion. He said he looks forward to learning new job skills and continuing to grow at AFSBn-Africa.



“In this new position, I am responsible for dispatching a variety of vehicles and equipment pieces for specific work assignments in my battalion,” said Baroncini. “I’m also the primary contracting officer representative for the forklift and trailer contracts and the secondary COR for the two other service contracts we have.”



Baroncini started working for AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno about 10 years ago. First, he was in a temporary position working as a mechanic in a directorate of maintenance before being offered a permanent position doing the same job after three years. He did that until 2021 when he moved to a new position in the engineer section as a technician, and now he’s an automotive equipment dispatcher.



“My job as a technician in the engineer section included assisting with COR duties, monitoring and inspecting contractor work and assisting with contract surveillance on various maintenance contracts,” said the 31-year-old husband of two years and father to a 1-year-old son.



He also assisted with escorting and monitoring equipment deliveries inside Leghorn Army Depot, and he assisted contractors with obtaining gate passes for access to the depot. In addition, he performed facility fire safety inspections and assisted with installation status reports and facility inspections.



“I am very happy to be serving with the U.S. Army,” said Baroncini. “I love my job, and I’m 100 percent committed to the mission, here. I try to carry out my duties in the best possible way to support this very important mission we have here at Leghorn with the Army Prepositioned Stocks.”



“And thanks to a good relationship with my various work colleagues, this job has become like a second family to me,” said Baroncini, who when not at work enjoys the countryside of Pisa Province and living a quiet, relaxed life with his family, riding motocross, and hitting the gym.



AFSBn-Africa is one of four battalions under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. AFSBn-Africa is charged with receiving, maintaining, and storing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 at Leghorn Army Depot, which includes 16 warehouses with 749,000 square feet of humidity-controlled storage space plus four maintenance facilities as well as 1.5 million square feet of outside storage.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.