Fort Bliss SRU Soldier is awarded Purple Heart for bravery in Jordan

FORT BLISS, Texas – The Fort Bliss Soldier Recovery Unit presented the Purple Heart to Sgt. Aneska S. Holness in a ceremony held Dec. 4, 2024, at the Fort Bliss Army Community Service Resiliency Center.



Holness received the award for her bravery and wounds sustained in action while deployed to Jordan in January 2024. She is temporarily assigned to the Fort Bliss SRU as she is preparing to transition out of the military due to the injuries she sustained during her deployment. Her mother, Grace Patterson, was in attendance with her.



“It’s an honor to be recognized, and I'm even more grateful to be here to receive it,” said Holness.



Presenting the award to Holness was Col. Jim McDermott, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, who provided a brief history of the Purple Heart, and the reason why Holness was receiving the medal.



“Her unit, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade, Arizona National Guard, was attacked with an unmanned aerial vehicle, a drone on January 28, 2024,” said McDermott. “This unit was part of the forces based on the Jordanian border to prevent the Syrian Civil War from spreading.”



On that day of the attack, Holness, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, woke up realizing she was buried deep in rubble as part of her containerized housing unit had collapsed. While injured, Holness was able to climb out of the rubble and quickly worked to help her comrades out of rubble. The attacked killed four U.S. Soldiers and wounded 47.



Holness was medically evacuated to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, then transitioned to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, then finally released to the Fort Bliss SRU to undergo the remainder of her treatment and rehabilitation.



“Today, we take the opportunity to recognize Sgt. Aniska Holness with the Purple Heart Award,” said McDermott. “The wound may or may not be visible, but all were earned by the Soldiers and fellow service members who were performing their duty and made a sacrifice above and beyond and Sgt. Holness is one of these Soldiers.”



“The number one takeaway from this experience is to appreciate the small things more; focus on the people and things that add value to your life and less on the things that don't,” said Holness in a separate interview. “I am thankful for being alive.”



After McDermott pinned the Purple Heart Award on Holness, retired Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Garza presented her with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capital on behalf of Congressman Tony Gonzalez.



The ceremony concluded with the Fort Bliss SRU leadership presenting Holness with a few gifts from the unit.



When asked what advice she would give future Soldiers, Holness responded, “You are your best advocate; No one will fight as hard for you or put in the same effort as you will.”