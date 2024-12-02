Sgt. Aneska S. Holness was presented the Purple Heart award during a ceremony held Dec. 4, 2024, at the Fort Bliss Army Community Service Resiliency Center. Holness received the award for her bravery and wounds sustained in action while deployed to Jordan in January 2024.
Fort Bliss SRU Soldier is awarded Purple Heart for bravery in Jordan
Award Ceremony