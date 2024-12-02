Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss SRU Soldier is awarded Purple Heart for bravery in Jordan

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Sgt. Aneska S. Holness was presented the Purple Heart award during a ceremony held Dec. 4, 2024, at the Fort Bliss Army Community Service Resiliency Center. Holness received the award for her bravery and wounds sustained in action while deployed to Jordan in January 2024.

