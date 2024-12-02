ND1 John Ahnen Selected for Serviceperson of the Month

Photo By Emily Swedlund | New London, Conn (Nov. 14, 2024). Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen of Naval Submarine...... read more read more Photo By Emily Swedlund | New London, Conn (Nov. 14, 2024). Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) accepts his Serviceperson of the Month award from Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut representatives, Angela Clay, military affairs council co-chair and supervisor, and Julia Florence, communications manager. NSMRL, part of Naval Medical Research & Development, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released). see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn.—Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) was selected as November’s Serviceperson of the Month by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut.



The community-sponsored Serviceperson of the Month program recognizes outstanding active-duty enlisted personnel who are stationed in the New London/Groton area and who have made noteworthy community service contributions while excelling in their military duties.



Ahnen, who originally hails from Orlando, Florida, was recognized for his work as the leading petty officer and dive supervisor for the NSMRL dive department, where he leads a 10-person team comprised of active-duty Sailors, civilians, and contractors. Under Ahnen’s supervision, NSMRL’s recompression chamber was recertified after years of renovations, reestablishing hyperbaric research capabilities within Navy Medicine for the first time in seven years.



“I have known Petty Officer Ahnen for many years now and can attest to his dedication to the Navy and southeastern Connecticut,” said Lou Deflice, department head for diving operations at NSMRL. “He is a tireless worker who cares greatly for his Navy team and his community.”



“NSMRL, SUBASE New London, and southeastern Connecticut are better with John Ahnen, and we are proud to have him as a part of our team,” Deflice added.



“I’m extremely proud of the work I’ve done here at NSMRL,” said Ahnen, “but I want to specify that everything I accomplish is owed to my amazing team. It’s like being the conductor of an orchestra. Everyone knows their parts, so all I have to do is give them a little direction. It’s truly an honor to take part in what we do here to create a safer working environment for our fellow military members.”



Each month, the Chamber shows their appreciation for the military community by recognizing exceptional active-duty Service members from different branches of the military, who are in turn hosted by local community organizations. For the month of November, a celebratory luncheon was hosted by the New London Rotary Club at the Lighthouse Inn in New London.



"It's been a privilege getting to learn about these honorees who work so closely with the Chamber's roots in New London and surrounding eastern Connecticut areas,” said Julia Florence, communications manager for the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. “It is important to recognize these Service Members for not just their exemplary military conduct but dedication to civic engagement and volunteerism; they play dual roles in society and have great impact on our region.”



Ahnen spends much of his off-duty time volunteering at community events, from career days and social events at local schools to cleaning up local roads and handing out holiday donations with local charities. Additionally, Ahnen serves as a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate for Submarine Base New London, supporting victims during very challenging times.



“My mom always taught my brother and I that if you were in a position to help, you shouldn’t hesitate,” said Ahnen. “Whether it’s picking up trash, stopping on the side of the road to change a tire, or mentoring children, we should all strive to be the helper, because one day it might be you who needs that help.”



NSMRL, part of Naval Medical Research & Development, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance.