ND1 John Ahnen Selected for Serviceperson of the Month

New London, Conn (Nov. 14, 2024). Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) accepts his Serviceperson of the Month award from Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut representatives, Angela Clay, military affairs council co-chair and supervisor, and Julia Florence, communications manager. NSMRL, part of Naval Medical Research & Development, and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/Released).