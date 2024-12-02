Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Service members, families, civilians, and veterans participated in the Fort Buchanan and Gary Sinise Foundation's Thanksgiving Lunch on Nov 27 at the installation community club.



During the event, Brig. Gen. Carlos Gorbea, 1st Mission Support Command commanding officer, Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, and Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, served food to the troops and members of the workforce as a symbol of their appreciation for their dedication to the mission.



“Expressing gratitude is a powerful tool for positive change. I encourage each and every one of you to embrace gratitude in your daily lives. Take a moment each day to reflect on what you are grateful for and express your appreciation to those around you,” said Samples.



Jorge Gonzalez Ramirez, the Community Club Chef, and his team were in charge of preparing the food.



“Today, we have a special menu for all the troops, civilians, veterans and families. The menu has turkey, pork, pilaf rice, and salad. We are here for the service members. They take care of us, so we take care of them,” said Gonzalez.



Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Vega-Martinez, from the 1st Mission Support Command reflected on the significance of the event.



“This event gives the opportunity for people who may not be able to interact normally at work to meet in one place, to talk, to meet people who may work on the same building. It also allows us to see our leaders taking care and serving the people who work with them,” said Vega-Martinez.



1st Lt. Adrian Marin-Torres also from the 1st MSC also participated of the event.



“To me this lunch symbolizes servant leadership, which is important for Soldiers and veterans. I remember going through basic training and going to different posts in the United States where they do same event. What stuck out to me is the word servant leadership,” said Marin-Torres.



This event is part of the installation's Thanksgiving celebrations, which aims to sustain and enable the morale and readiness of the servicemembers assigned to the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2024 Date Posted: 12.04.2024 13:08 Story ID: 486614 Location: PR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean, by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.