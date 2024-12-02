Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    11.27.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Service members, families, civilians, and veterans participated in the Fort Buchanan and Gary Sinise Foundation's Thanksgiving Lunch on Nov 27 at the installation community club.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 13:09
    Photo ID: 8781700
    VIRIN: 241127-A-cc868-3004
    Resolution: 1600x1065
    Size: 265.12 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean [Image 4 of 4], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download