Service members, families, civilians, and veterans participated in the Fort Buchanan and Gary Sinise Foundation's Thanksgiving Lunch on Nov 27 at the installation community club.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 13:09
|Photo ID:
|8781700
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-cc868-3004
|Resolution:
|1600x1065
|Size:
|265.12 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean [Image 4 of 4], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan and the Gary Sinise Foundation say thanks to the military community in the Caribbean
No keywords found.