Camp Humphreys community embraces kimchi making to support those in need

Photo By MUN CHONG | More than 35 U.S. service members, civilians, and their families joined nearly 50...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | More than 35 U.S. service members, civilians, and their families joined nearly 50 members of the Pyeongtaek Community Leaders Association at the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation, Nov. 30, to prepare hundreds of boxes of kimchi. These boxes will be distributed to the most vulnerable populations within the area, including the elderly, poor and disabled. see less | View Image Page

Just ahead of the holiday season, members of Camp Humphreys joined the Pyeongtaek community in the Korean tradition of making kimchi to provide food and spice to the lives of those in need.



Kimchi, a staple of Korean cuisine, is a traditional side dish commonly made from fermented napa cabbage, seasoned with various spices, giving it a unique red color and rich spicy flavor. However, if it wasn’t for a handful of volunteers from Camp Humphreys and the community, some of those within the greater Pyeongtaek area may not have any this holiday season.



More than 35 U.S. service members, civilians, and their families joined nearly 50 members of the Pyeongtaek Community Leaders Association at the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation, Nov. 30, to prepare hundreds of boxes of kimchi. These boxes will be distributed to the most vulnerable populations within the area, including the elderly, poor and disabled.



“Kimchi is more than just a food — it is a symbol of Korean culture, tradition and unity,” said U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. “The process of making kimchi brings people together and fosters a sense of community and shared purpose.”



For many of the volunteers, this was their first time making kimchi. For some, the art of being wrist-deep in red sauce, applying it to each layer within a single cabbage was an experience they never imagined.



“This gives us an opportunity to get to know more about Korean culture,” said Jessica Huggins, a U.S. volunteer at the event. “It teaches us how to make kimchi, which I love. But it is also important to provide community service for the community we live in, providing for those less fortunate, feeding those in need during the holidays.”



Jessica was joined by her 3-year-old daughter Ava and her husband, U.S. Army Capt. Antavious Huggins, an air officer, with 8th Army G4 Mobility, Intelligence and Sustainment. The three have been in Korea for eight months.



“I have always been curious how kimchi is made,” said Antavious. “But this is for a good cause. It’s always a good feeling helping those in need.”

Camp Humphreys is in Pyeongtaek, with this event taking place less than two kilometers from the north end of the installation. However, many service members, DoD civilians, and their families live throughout Pyeongtaek.



“These events are crucial in fostering mutual understand and respect between our two communities,” said Workman. “Let us continue to build on the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation between our communities.”



Jessica also urged others like her to get involved, saying, “I encourage spouses along with their families to get out and join hands and provide for the community we live in.”