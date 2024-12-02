Camp Humphreys community embraces kimchi making to support those in need

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 35 U.S. service members, civilians, and their families joined nearly 50 members of the Pyeongtaek Community Leaders Association at the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation, Nov. 30, to prepare hundreds of boxes of kimchi. These boxes will be distributed to the most vulnerable populations within the area, including the elderly, poor and disabled.