    Camp Humphreys community embraces kimchi making to support those in need

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2024

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    More than 35 U.S. service members, civilians, and their families joined nearly 50 members of the Pyeongtaek Community Leaders Association at the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation, Nov. 30, to prepare hundreds of boxes of kimchi. These boxes will be distributed to the most vulnerable populations within the area, including the elderly, poor and disabled.

