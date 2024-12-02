Robins SAPR invites Airmen to upcoming events, highlights awareness

Photo By C Arce | The Robins Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By C Arce | The Robins Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team pose for a photo in their office at Robins AFB, Georgia, March 18, 2024. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed every April and the SAPR office is hosting a variety of events that will raise awareness on their resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce) see less | View Image Page

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed every April. Employees from the Robins Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office is inviting Team Robins Airmen to the upcoming events that will raise awareness on SAPR resources.



"Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April is crucial to recognize the tireless efforts of this office in advocating for victims and shattering the stigma surrounding sexual assault, not just during this designated month, but every single day," said Candace Franks, SAPR office program manager.



The SAPR office is hosting a variety of events in April, including a panel, “#MenToo Panel: The Hidden Fears of Male Survivors in the Military.” One of the panelists is Tech Sgt. Kenneth Oliver, occupational safety noncommissioned officer in charge, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Pope Army Airfield, Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



He shared his experiences as a sexual assault survivor and the importance of raising awareness that it can happen to anyone.



In April 2008, Oliver said he was drugged and sexually assaulted by his former roommate. After suppressing his emotions for years, he finally talked about it five years and three months later.



“It happens to men too, and men don’t need to be ashamed to bring it up,” he said. “I wish I would have brought it up sooner, because there wouldn’t have been a lot of suffering over time. At the end of the day, it’s about your mental health and your capacity to bounce back.”



He said he encourages victims who haven’t reported it to do so, in order to begin their healing process.



"Report it not so that someone could get in trouble or to feel vindicated, report it simply so you can begin the healing process, because you will not be able to do it alone,” Oliver said. “If you have reported it and are still having thoughts, I would encourage you to seek a higher purpose instead of staying in your grief. You can forgive without forgetting."



He shared SAPR events like this are an important platform to raise awareness for Airmen and their leadership too.



“The best way to help victims heal is to give them an opportunity to share their story and background. It also gives warning to any perpetuators or potential perpetuators that there are real consequences to this.”



The SAPR office guides Airmen through the process of restricted and unrestricted reporting and seeking justice. They also provide crisis intervention, non-clinical advocacy services and medical support. When needed, they collaborate with base agencies, law enforcement and community organizations.



For any questions, contact the SAPR office at 78abw.cvk.work@us.af.mil or the 24/7 response line at 478-327-7272.