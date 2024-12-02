Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robins SAPR invites Airmen to upcoming events, highlights awareness

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Robins SAPR invites Airmen to upcoming events, highlights awareness

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    The Robins Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team pose for a photo in their office at Robins AFB, Georgia, March 18, 2024. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed every April and the SAPR office is hosting a variety of events that will raise awareness on their resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 12:02
    Photo ID: 8779738
    VIRIN: 240318-F-HX153-1001
    Resolution: 5201x3467
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins SAPR invites Airmen to upcoming events, highlights awareness, by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Robins SAPR invites Airmen to upcoming events, highlights awareness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    Sexual Assault and Prevention Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download