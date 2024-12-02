Robins SAPR invites Airmen to upcoming events, highlights awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Robins Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team pose for a photo in their office at Robins AFB, Georgia, March 18, 2024. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed every April and the SAPR office is hosting a variety of events that will raise awareness on their resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)