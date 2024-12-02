PRESS RELEASE: Background roll of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree's last stop before tree lighting, 3 Dec

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – B-Roll is now available of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree passing through Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, Nov. 21st. The base was the tree’s final stop before heading to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The tree will be lit on Dec. 3rd.



The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is an annual tradition dating back to 1970, and Joint Base Andrews is part of the long-held tradition of holiday cheer. The 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is an 80-foot Sitka Spruce with a crown stretching over 35 feet across. Before ending at Joint Base Andrews, where U.S. Airmen ensured its safe arrival to the D.C. area, it travelled 900 miles by sea and 2,899 miles cross country by land.



Joint Base Andrews was one of 11 stops along the route from the Tongass National Park, and Airmen were honored to work closely with the U.S. Forest Service to deliver this year's tree.



Background roll of the tree's last stop before tomorrow's lighting at the Capitol, Dec. 3, is available below. For more information, please call Media Operations at (240) 612-4428 or (301) 543-7447.



1. Arrival: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/944579/us-capitol-christmas-tree-arrives-joint-base-andrews

316th Security Forces Group worked with U.S. Forest Service law enforcement personnel to escort and bring the tree onto the installation. Security forces maintained round-the-clock patrols to safeguard the tree ahead of its public unveiling.



2. Cover Disassembly: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/944916/us-capitol-christmas-tree-gets-unwrapped-its-public-debut

316th Wing volunteers worked with U.S. Forest Service members and Architect of the Capitol personnel to disassemble the tree's cover.



3. Root Cutting: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/945175/us-capitol-christmas-tree-root-cutting-joint-base-andrews

First tree in the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree's history to be harvested with the root mass intact.



4. Public Viewing: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/945168/us-capitol-christmas-tree-viewing-joint-base-andrews

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2024 Date Posted: 12.03.2024 11:21 Story ID: 486483 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRESS RELEASE: Background roll of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree's last stop before tree lighting, 3 Dec, by Matthew Ebarb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.