Naval Station Norfolk Sailors honor the life of Military Working Dog Max

NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors and civilians from across Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk gathered together to honor the life of Military Working Dog (MWD) Max during a remembrance ceremony at the NAVSTA Norfolk Chapel, November 14, 2024.



MWD Max served as an explosive detection dog during his service as part of the NAVSTA Norfolk Security Precinct. MWD Max with his handlers undertook a variety of missions which included supporting the United States Secret Service when President Joe Biden visited the installation. He sniffed out explosives, assisted in apprehending suspects, and ensured the safety of our Sailors and civilians.



The remembrance ceremony began with opening remarks from Capt. Matthew Schlarmann, the commanding officer of NAVSTA Norfolk.



“Today, we gather to honor and remember a remarkable companion, a devoted service member, and a cherished friend: Military Working Dog Max,” said Schlarmann. “While he may have walked on four paws rather than two, Max served our nation with unparalleled courage, loyalty, and dedication, embodying the very spirit of what it means to be part of our military family.”



As Schlarmann spoke, he went over the deep bond between Max and his handler, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Micheal Hopkin.



“Today, as we reflect on Max’s life and service, we also acknowledge the unique bond between military working dogs and their handlers,” said Schlarmann. “This relationship is built on trust, communication, and an understanding that transcends words. To Max’s handler, MA1 Micheal Hopkins, who stood by him through thick and thin, we express our deepest gratitude. Your commitment to Max and to our mission did not go unnoticed. Together, you exemplified what it means to serve with honor and compassion.”



After concluding his remarks, Schlarmann stepped down from the podium, and Hopkins took the stage to talk about his time with MWD Max.



“I stand before you today to honor MWD Max, a truly exceptional partner and companion,” said Hopkins. “On June 14, 2024, I had the honor of becoming his last handler. The first time I saw Max in his kennel I thought, “Why is he standing like that?” Anyone who knew Max would recognize his unique stance, with his front legs slightly bowed like he was puffing out his chest. That stance became his signature, a display of confidence that defined him.”



Hopkins would go on the explain how Max’s experience made up for his novice nature as a handler. Following these statements Hopkins would deliver what Max meant to him.



“His dedication and instincts were beyond special,” said Hopkins. “I knew I could rely on him completely. Even now I believe, somewhere across the rainbow bridge, Max is still working, still driven by that same unstoppable spirit. Max was more than just a military working dog; he was the very definition of one. I may not have been his first handler, but to me he will always be my first dog.”



After Hopkins finished his speech, a poem was read in honor of military working dogs. Following the reading of the poem a flag was presented and was placed folded atop Max’s former kennel.



The event concluded with a final call over Regional Dispatch commending Max for his many years of service to NAVSTA Norfolk, the Navy and the United States followed by the playing of TAPS.

