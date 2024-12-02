Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    241114-N-MY760-2001

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Virginia (November 14, 2024) Items belonging to Military Working Dog (MWD) Max at the memorial ceremony for Max at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk Chapel, November 14, 2024. Max served as part of NAVSTA Norfolk’s Security Department MWD program for four years until his passing in October 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8779579
    VIRIN: 241114-N-MY760-2001
    Resolution: 5194x3463
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Station Norfolk Sailors honor the life of Military Working Dog Max

    Memorial
    NAVSTA Norfolk
    Military Working Dog

