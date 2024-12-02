NORFOLK, Virginia (November 14, 2024) Items belonging to Military Working Dog (MWD) Max at the memorial ceremony for Max at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk Chapel, November 14, 2024. Max served as part of NAVSTA Norfolk’s Security Department MWD program for four years until his passing in October 2024.
This work, 241114-N-MY760-2001, by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Station Norfolk Sailors honor the life of Military Working Dog Max
