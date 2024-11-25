NMCSD Chaplain Earns National Board Certification

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO -- (Dec. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Walling (L), Assistant Department Head...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO -- (Dec. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Walling (L), Assistant Department Head for Pastoral Care Services at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), has earned National Board Certification from the National Association of VA Chaplains, a significant professional achievement in the field of spiritual care, Dec. 2, 2024. The certification recognizes Walling's expertise and dedication to providing comprehensive spiritual support to service members, veterans, and their families. As a board-certified chaplain, Walling joins an elite group of professionals who meet rigorous standards in pastoral care, ethics, and leadership. Presenting Walling his certificate is CAPT Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members for deployment, deliver comprehensive health services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. Employing over 5,000 personnel across Southern California, NMCSD is committed to delivering world-class patient care while upholding the highest standards of healthcare excellence. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Walling, Assistant Department Head for Pastoral Care Services at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), has earned National Board Certification from the National Association of VA Chaplains, a significant professional achievement in the field of spiritual care, Dec. 2.



The certification recognizes Walling's expertise and dedication to providing comprehensive spiritual support to service members, veterans, and their families. As a board-certified chaplain, Walling joins an elite group of professionals who meet rigorous standards in pastoral care, ethics, and leadership.



"Chaplain Walling’s achievement underscores the critical role of spiritual care in the holistic well-being of our military community," said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD. "His commitment to serving others is a testament to the compassion and resilience that defines our team."



Reflecting on the certification, Walling emphasized the importance of the role chaplains play in military healthcare.



“It’s an honor to serve the men and women who wear our Nation’s cloth,” Walling said. “Earning this certification reaffirms my commitment to providing compassionate care and spiritual guidance to those navigating life’s challenges.”



Walling, a native from Houston, Texas, worked as a church pastor for 19 years before commissioning later in life as a Navy chaplain. Grateful for the opportunity to provide spiritual support to the sea services, he has served and deployed with USS Somerset (LPD 25) and with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment.



Walling’s certification enhances NMCSD’s ability to address the spiritual needs of its diverse patient population and staff, further aligning with the center’s mission to deliver world-class care to those who serve, their families, and veterans.



