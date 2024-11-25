Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCSD Chaplain Earns National Board Certification

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCSD Chaplain Earns National Board Certification

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO -- (Dec. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Walling (L), Assistant Department Head for Pastoral Care Services at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), has earned National Board Certification from the National Association of VA Chaplains, a significant professional achievement in the field of spiritual care, Dec. 2, 2024. The certification recognizes Walling's expertise and dedication to providing comprehensive spiritual support to service members, veterans, and their families. As a board-certified chaplain, Walling joins an elite group of professionals who meet rigorous standards in pastoral care, ethics, and leadership. Presenting Walling his certificate is CAPT Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members for deployment, deliver comprehensive health services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. Employing over 5,000 personnel across Southern California, NMCSD is committed to delivering world-class patient care while upholding the highest standards of healthcare excellence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8779247
    VIRIN: 241202-N-WJ173-1001
    Resolution: 5400x7200
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD Chaplain Earns National Board Certification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCSD Chaplain Earns National Board Certification

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Chaplain
    Navy Chaplain
    National Association of VA Chaplains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download