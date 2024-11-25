NMCSD Chaplain Earns National Board Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO -- (Dec. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Walling (L), Assistant Department Head for Pastoral Care Services at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), has earned National Board Certification from the National Association of VA Chaplains, a significant professional achievement in the field of spiritual care, Dec. 2, 2024. The certification recognizes Walling's expertise and dedication to providing comprehensive spiritual support to service members, veterans, and their families. As a board-certified chaplain, Walling joins an elite group of professionals who meet rigorous standards in pastoral care, ethics, and leadership. Presenting Walling his certificate is CAPT Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members for deployment, deliver comprehensive health services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. Employing over 5,000 personnel across Southern California, NMCSD is committed to delivering world-class patient care while upholding the highest standards of healthcare excellence.