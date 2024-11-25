Meet an HRA: One Veteran’s Mission Continues at the Houston MEPS

Photo By Tyechia Price | Johnnie Mungia, Houston Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) human resource...... read more read more Photo By Tyechia Price | Johnnie Mungia, Houston Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) human resource assistant (HRA), checks applicant progress alongside his coworkers at Houston MEPS. After completing 22 years of his own military service, Mungia supports the next generation of military members through his federal career. see less | View Image Page

A career at one of the Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS), located throughout the U.S., offers opportunities to contribute to our nation’s defense, make a lasting impression on the next generations of troops and gain skills that continue to grow. For one man at the Houston MEPS, this is exactly what he gets to do.



Johnnie Mungia, Houston MEPS human resource assistant (HRA), spent 22 years in the U.S. Armed Forces, having served in the Marines for four years and the Army for 18. After his time in service, he worked in human resources in the civilian sector and at the Veteran’s Affairs before coming to the USMEPCOM. He first began at San Antonio MEPS in May 2019, before transferring to Houston in November 2020.



Transitioning from the Armed Forces into federal service was a natural yet fast-paced move, something his prior service prepared him for.



“It’s different rules and expectations and it’s more relaxed,” said Mungia.



“It’s always busy, getting applicants checked-in, ready to process and ship, sometimes more than 100 a day. The days are fast, but I like it that way.”



For Mungia, the chance to make an impression on the newest military members offers him great satisfaction in his daily work and motivates him each morning.



“I’m getting to interact with young people, right out of high school,” he said. “This is where I wanted to be. I make sure they are good to go, and they know what to expect.”



In addition to becoming a positive influence for military applicants, Mungia finds personal value in working at the MEPS, gathering new knowledge and skills that he plans to build upon.



“MEPS is a great place to work because I am passionate about this work, and I think the MEPCOM is the right place to invest my time and skills,” said Mungia. “I plan on going into the IT field (Cybersecurity). MEPCOM has prepared me to go into the IT field by training me with different types of programs, mainly MHS GENESIS.”



While the enjoyment of his job and hard work are highly evident in his day-to-day life, Mungia maintains a work-life balance, enjoying life in and around the Houston area.



“When not at work, I spend my free time with my family and friends,” he said. “We love to travel, eat out and try different kinds of foods.”



Interested in joining USMEPCOM? Connecting with one of our dedicated Talent Acquisition Division (TAD) members today is easy! Send us a message on LinkedIn (search USMEPCOM) and your regional TAD member will guide you through the process.