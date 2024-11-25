Navy’s Recruiters of the Year (ROY) announced for fiscal year 2024.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), announced the national selections for the Navy’s Recruiters of the Year (ROY) awards for fiscal year 2024.

This year’s 20 ROY award recipients emerged from a competitive selection board process, chosen from the top 26 nominees in each category nationwide. Each awardee is recognized for outstanding performance in recruiting duties, directly contributing to the Navy’s fleet readiness and capability. An annual ROY awards ceremony is scheduled during the week of the Army Navy Game in Landover, Md. on Dec. 14, which 12 ROY recipients will attend.

Waters congratulated all selectees and nominees.

“To all awardees and nominees, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition,” Waters said. “Your hard work and dedication have left a profound impact on our command and mission, and I could not be prouder of your accomplishments.”

Recruiter’s of the Year are as follows:

• AC Officer ROY: Lt. Nicolette Santora (NTAG Carolina)

• RC Officer ROY: Lt. Cmdr. Mikal Coppage (RTAG Northwest)

• AC Enlisted ROY: Damage Controlman 2nd Class Rheann Hieptas (NTAG Jacksonville)

• RC Enlisted Prior Service ROY: Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Matthew Davis (RTAG Southeast)

• RC Enlisted Non-Prior Service ROY: Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mei Zhang (NTAG Southwest)

• National Medical Officer Programs ROY: Lt. Marquita Melvin (NTAG Pittsburgh)

• National Officer Nuclear ROY: Lt. Earl Pascua (NTAG Phoenix)

• National Enlisted Nuclear Field ROY: Construction Mechanic 1st Class Michael Dusseljee (NTAG Richmond)

• National Recruiter in Charge (RINC) of the Year: Navy Counselor 1st Class David Smith (NTAG Phoenix)

• National Division LCPO of the Year: Chief Navy Counselor Kade Henderson (NTAG Great Lakes)

• National Classifier of the Year: Personnel Specialist 1st Class Amanda Lowe (NTAG Pacific Northwest)

• National Navy Liaison Office (NLO) of the Year: MEPS FT. Hamilton (NTAG Empire State)

• National Officer Programs Officer (OPO) of the Year: Lt. Cmdr. Derrick Prescott (NTAG Rocky Mountain)

• National Enlisted Programs Officer (EPO) of the Year: Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Boutin (NTAG Ohio River Valley)

• National Enlisted Nuclear Field Coordinator of the Year: Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Samantha Soto (NTAG Nashville)

• National Chaplain Program ROY: Chief Navy Counselor Marcus Howard (NTAG Philadelphia)

• National NSW and NSO ROY: Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Samuel Bezdichek (NTAG Jacksonville)

• National ROTC Coordinator of the Year: Chief Boatswain's Mate Stephanie Williams (NTAG Richmond)

• National E-Talent Recruiter of the Year: Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class James Arrowsmith (NTAG Nashville)

• National Support Person of the Year: Logistics Specialist 1st Class Hakeem Lunkin (NAVCRUITRESCOM)

Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, National Chief Recruiter, thanked all recipients for their dedication and drive.

“Thank you all for the hard work and dedication you have displayed each and every day,” Allchin said. “You have set a new standard for the entire recruiting force to emulate. Despite serving as a Recruiter during one of the most challenging years in recent history, each of you successfully navigated through each challenge to earn this impressive award. This outstanding accomplishment is only ever achieved by the very best Sailors within Recruiting Nation. Congratulations on a job well done.”

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

