I Am Navy Medicine; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins will attend Officer Candidate School in early 2025 to continue his service in the United States Navy as an officer. Cummins currently serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as Leading Petty Officer, Directorate of Public Health Services.

A Corpsman serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point is about to take the biggest step of his career and become a Navy officer.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummings will leave the clinic to attend Officer Candidate School at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, in early 2025.



“Being a Naval Officer has always been a dream of mine and OCS offers me the opportunity to obtain this goal while continuing my active-duty status,” said Cummins. “It is important to have a goal especially in the military since it is easy to fall into the monotony of day-to-day operations, having a goal will keep you constantly working towards the next level of your career.”



The Raleigh, North Carolina native currently serves as the Leading Petty Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Directorate of Public Health Services. His daily duties and responsibilities include oversight of the facility’s Immunizations, Preventative Medicine, Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Medicine departments.



“Cherry Point offers a rare opportunity for junior Sailors to fill leadership positions typically held by more senior Petty Officers,” he said.

Navy Officer Candidate School is a thirteen-week course designed to prepare Sailors for service as Naval Officers. Coursework includes academic and physical training designed to instill qualities essential to a Sailor’s success as an officer.



“To prepare for the selection process I made sure to take leadership opportunities when presented. Also, I made myself comfortable with public speaking through PI [process improvement] presentations which helped me tremendously with the officer interviews,” said Cummins.



After graduating from OCS, Cummins wants to start his career as a Surface Warfare Officer but remains open to all opportunities available to him.



“My biggest piece of advice for sailors wanting to go to OCS is to start the application early. It is a lengthy document that requires a large investment of time and networking,” said Cummins.