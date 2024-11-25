Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am Navy Medicine; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I Am Navy Medicine; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins will attend Officer Candidate School in early 2025 to continue his service in the United States Navy as an officer. Cummins currently serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as Leading Petty Officer, Directorate of Public Health Services.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8778269
    VIRIN: 241127-O-KJ310-6603
    Resolution: 2317x3476
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Am Navy Medicine; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    corpsmen
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download