Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins will attend Officer Candidate School in early 2025 to continue his service in the United States Navy as an officer. Cummins currently serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as Leading Petty Officer, Directorate of Public Health Services.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 09:40
|Photo ID:
|8778269
|VIRIN:
|241127-O-KJ310-6603
|Resolution:
|2317x3476
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am Navy Medicine; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Am Navy Medicine; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Peyton Cummins
No keywords found.